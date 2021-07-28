Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that advanced aliens from deep space have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. To substantiate alien presence on earth, these conspiracy theorists often put forward examples of UFO sightings that have happened in different parts of the globe. Recently, the Pentagon released its UFO report, and it suggested that there could be 144 unexplainable UFO events, recorded by the defense department. However, the Pentagon, in its report, neither denied nor admitted the involvement of aliens behind these UFO events.

And now, Nick Pope, who investigated UFOs for the Ministry of Defence has claimed that aliens will be technically ahead of humans in all aspects.

Aliens will destroy planet earth

According to Pope, the weapons possessed by advanced aliens will be highly advanced, and it will seem like magic for humans.

"Just to put this in context, the universe is nearly 14 billion years old, and there might be civilizations out there with a billion or two-year head start on us. Now if you think about the difference in technology, think how far we've come in the last two-three hundred years, basically, from horse and cart and ships sailing across the ocean using the wind, we have come from that to stealth fighters, space probes and smartphones in just that short period of time," said Pope.

Pope claimed that an alien civilization that is much older than earthlings could be highly advanced, and they could tear apart the blue planet very easily. He also made it clear that humans will not survive if an alien invasion happens.

"The chances that we will encounter a civilization and it will be 20/30 years ahead of us in scientific understanding and technological advancement, that's not going to be the situation. They will be like I say, millions, maybe a couple of billion years ahead of us, and their technology will be indistinguishable from magic. So if we are being visited, a civilization that has figured out viable interstellar travel is going to be able to crack this planet open like a nut, if they wanted to," added Pope, Daily Star reports.

When Barack Obama talked about UFOs

Just a few days before the release of the Pentagon's UFO report, former American president Barack Obama had also talked about UFOs and unknown flying vessels that perplexed US Navy officials. Obama revealed that it is very difficult to predict the trajectory of these alleged alien flying vessels.

Adding up to the mysteries, Luis Elizondo who had previously worked with the secretive Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) had also recently claimed that he has seen a 23-minute UFO video clip. Elizondo also added that he will get arrested if he divulges more details about this UFO event.