India on Thursday recorded 43,509 fresh Covid-19 cases with 640 deaths, showing a huge jump from Tuesday, when the country had registered 29,689 new Covid-19 cases, less than the 30,000-mark in 132 days, and 415 deaths.

The total number of deaths has reached 4,22,662 as per the government data and the number of active cases once again crossed the four lakh-mark with 4,03,840 active cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health..

According to the government, 38,465 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,07,01,612 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 51 days.

According to the health ministry data, a total of 45,07,06,257 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, including 43,92,697 in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached 46,26,29,773 as on July 28, including 17,28,795 samples tested on Wednesday.

Global caseload at 195.8 million

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 195.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.18 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.96 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 195,865,047, 4,185,754 and 3,960,681,747, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,668,545 and 611,779, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 31,484,605 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,797,086), France (6,116,711), Russia (6,116,249), the UK (5,797,335), Turkey (5,660,469), Argentina (4,891,810), Colombia (4,757,139), Spain (4,395,602), Italy (4,330,739), Iran (3,792,014), Germany (3,769,552) and Indonesia (3,287,727), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 553,179 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (422,022), Mexico (239,079), Peru (196,138), Russia (153,620), the UK (129,718), Italy (128,010), Colombia (119,801), France (111,923) and Argentina (104,822).