Debina Bonnerjee made her bow in the television industry with 2008 show Ramayan and became a household name due to her incredible acting and innocent looks. Soon she became a fan favourite and appeared in various shows such as Santoshi Maa and Chidiya Ghar, apart from reality shows such as Nach Baliye 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, etc.

The 36-year-old actress recently shared a series of sensuous and sultry pictures of herself, from the latest bathtub photoshoot.

Ramayan actress on vacation with hubby Gurmeet

Actually the Ramayan actress is on a vacation with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary and they are also accompanied by Vikas Kalantri and his wife. The four of them are touring Gujarat and their pictures are dishing out some major travel goals.

In the pics, Debina can be seen in a sexy avatar like never seen before. The bathtub is filled with rose petals and foam, while she looks smoking hot in this new photoshoot of hers.

Debina Bonnerjee shared pictures from other exotic locations as well, but undoubtedly for her fans, the pick of the lot would be her bathtub pics that are melting the social media.

In one of her pictures, Debina can be seen flaunting her curves as she poses within the bathtub. She captioned the snap as, "Amazing unwind. .THIS IS IT !"

Apart from her sultry shots, Debina also shared pictures along with her husband Gurmeet and Vikas and her wife. All four of them can be seen soaking in the beauty as they have breakfast.

The actress accompanied these pics with a caption that read, "Aah!! Mornings like these ❤️Happy anniversary meri jaans!! A couple not just beautiful but complete sync to us. Every moment with you feels like a rhythm auto-tuned. .To our best travel buddies!"

Those who follow Gurmeet and Debina know how much the couple love to travel. Just a couple of days ago, before jetting off for their vacay, Gurmeet celebrated his pre-birthday bash with a small get together that included a few of his friends, including Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashmi Desai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Debina was last seen in Colors Tv's show Vish whereas she will be seen playing a villain in the show 'Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.'