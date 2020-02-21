As the blockbuster show, Bigg Boss 13 ended with Sidharth Shukla lifting the trophy, a lot of questions have been arising since his victory. Viewers are blaming makers of the show and Colors TV channel for being biased towards him. Now, Rashmi Desai, who was Sidharth's arch-nemesis throughout the season of Bigg Boss, has revealed her opinion on the whole fiasco.

Sidharth in his previous interviews has said that he isn't a 'fixed-winner' while adding that he feels 'Sorry' for those people who are calling Colors biased.

"What do you say on such things? I won the title after a gruelling journey and when someone questions that, it's really sad. I feel sorry for people who have such thoughts. If you have followed the season, you would know that it hasn't been an easy time for me. It's not that it doesn't matter, but you cannot keep answering every question thrown at you," said Sidharth in his interview.

Although the 39-year-old actor is facing a lot of criticism despite winning the show, his terms with Rashmi Desai have drastically improved in recent times. Things are now getting normal between them.

Their fight started on the sets of a popular tv show 'Dil Se Dil Tak' which was telecasted earlier on Colors Tv itself. According to some sources, Rashmi and Sidharth were in a relationship which ended on a very bad note after which they drifted apart. Bigg Boss 13 brought them back together on the same platform which turned out to be a big controversy.

We saw them both fighting on various occasions, wherein the duo abused each other a lot of times. However, after the end of the Bigg Boss 13, things seem to have improved between the two of them.

Recently when Rashmi was asked about Sidharth being called a 'fixed-winner' at an award function, she said, "If that is the public review then the public must have told you who should be the winner, who has to be the winner, who won. So who am I to question someone's winning. I think that is a very stupid question to ask. Sorry."

Their terms stooped to all new low when Rashmi threw tea at Sidharth inside the house. She shed further light into that incident as well.

The 34-year-old actress added, "He must have said something that is why I must have thrown tea at him. That moment is over between us and I don't have to say anything about that."