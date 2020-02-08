As the show is nearing the finale, we see a few housemates who were not so cordial, becoming friends. Rashami and Sidharth have always been at loggerheads ever since the show began and as the finale is nearing and a handful of inmates are inside the house.

Viewers are witnessing changes in the housemate's behaviour. The show is about to end in a week's time and the BB contestants will be out, some of them will get work, some will have to scout for work.

Rashmi has gone through a lot and got to know a lot many things about Arhaan Khan. In the recent video, we see Rashami who is disturbed after the entire incident shares her concerns and talks her heart out with Sidharth.

Conversation between Sidharth, Rashami

The thoughtful conversation between the two starts when Sidharth approaches Rashami in the garden while singing a song and says 'Aur kya? Sab Sahi hai. Kya plans hair tere, nikal ke? Rashami, who is sitting alone enjoying her own company shares 'Nothing, few things I need to fix. And I'll travel, I might leave for US.'

Sidharth then questions 'Kaun hai tera US mein?' to which Rashami responds 'My cousins, my friends. Thoda relax hoke aajaungi. Agar March ending bhi hai na, March baad jaungi.' Sidharth, here pulls Rashami's leg like always and quips 'Accha! March ending se tera kya lena dena?

Rashami answers him saying 'Kyun, year ending hai. Tax pay karungi then I have a few things to fix.' To this, Sidharth asks Rashami if she has studied accounts while Rashami reveals more details on her future plans.

She mentions 'Padha hai matlab, abhi jaungi toh clear karungi na. Bahut saare changes hue hain, sitting here lot of things have happened outside which I can't talk about. So I think after March I will leave, travel karungi. Aur agar koi kaam aaya toh dekhungi.'

Sidharth reacts immediately and supports her saying 'Kaam kyun nahi aaega. Kaam aaega na.' Very soon the tables turn as later in the video, Rashami asks Sidharth to talk about his plans after Bigg Boss and a carefree Sidharth reveals 'Koi plan hi nahi karta hun yaar main kaha plan karta hun. Kab dekha hai tune plan karte hue kuch. Main nahi karta kuch plan. Bahar nikal ke dekhenge, kya hai kaisa hai.'

Well, looks like Rashami will soon be seen chilling in the United States but there's more time for us to see where and when we get to see Sidharth Shukla next. The not so best of friends are discussing their future plans.

Can we see #SidRa coming together?