When this artistic imagination is ignited in a group circumstance, we have the most extraordinary power to change lives and to involve people in the arts. It should ideally start with very young children. Organizing the two-day Kashmir Festival "A Slice of Paradise in Singapore - Celebrating Kashmir@75" festival by the High Commission of India to Singapore on Feb 3 and Feb 4 proved the veracity of the same reality. It empowered young artists spectacularly while at the same time giving a brief exposure to children of Singapore to Kashmir and a space for artistic expression.

Exhibiting some of the most unique offerings of Kashmir the High Commission's rendition of the valley's plural cultural milieu brought together a variety of enriching content under one roof. From the looms of Kashmir and its mouth-watering cuisine to the melodious strumming of the tumbak, rabab and santoor, the celebration of Kashmir @ 75 provided a memorable occasion for the people of India as well as the rest of the world to establish a profound and hearty connection with the valley.

By bringing a slice of Kashmir to Singapore in unique sentient ways, the exhibition presented a peep into the essence of Kashmiriyat was a great opportunity for Kashmiri artists to represent themselves internationally to display the rich ethos of Kashmir- a land inhabited by people of many faiths - Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist. The Union Territory enjoys the presence of mixed cultures hence it is famous for its cultural heritage, which is a matter of great pride and strength for us. The unique culture cuisine and fold traditions of Jammu and Kashmir have great resonance not just across India but globally as well.

From the connoisseurs of art to the foodies a "slice of the paradise" had something for everyone. Where the aromatic fragrances of the Wazwan filled the air with warmth and love from Kashmir the papier-mache from the valley showcased its historic cultural wealth and transnational linkages at the same time, the famous handlooms from Kashmir on display at the exhibition provided the local wavers with a helpful platform to find new admirers for their work on a different shore.

Speaking of local art and artisans, let us not forget the strides women artists from Kashmir are making not only within the Indian domestic space but also across the world, thanks to their booming presence on social media. Telling the tale of one such social media-led entrepreneurial revolution, the exhibition at the Indian High commission provided space to the valley's first, self-taught muralist, Shafiya, by displaying her eye-catching artwork at the event. Besides their colourful beauty, the inspiring pottery, illustrations and other of Shafiya's artworks presented a metaphoric take on the struggles women face in the valley and their resolve to overcome them. The Calligraphy Girl from Kashmir - yet other social media find from the Valley, mesmerised the visitors with her lovely calligraphed rendition of not just profound words and phrases, like heart ("Qalb") and patience ("Sabr") but also portraits of swirling dervishes painted using calligraphed words.

Kashmir @ 75 in Singapore

About 500 Indians Singaporeans and other nationalities people attended the two-day festival displaying arts, crafts and cuisines. These included Singaporean citizens, Indians in Singapore, diplomats from various countries; citizens of other countries settled in Singapore, children from schools in Singapore and academics. These cultural shows, if continued, will address the concern of Kashmiris settled across the globe by reaching out to them.

With the help of such events, Diasporas can maintain links with their homeland and also can maintain the culture and language of their young generations. We the people of J&K would request the Government to continue such events to enhance the focus of the youngsters of Kashmir on "The Creative Arts" to build the intellectual, emotional, cultural, economic and political capital of our UT & our great nation. For the Indian Diaspora, by bringing a slice of it, the event indeed proved that if there is a paradise on earth hami asto, hami asto, hamin ast.

[Disclaimer: This is a guest post by Nadir Ali Wani & Chayanika Saxena (CEO, Phd, National University of Singapore, Singapore).]