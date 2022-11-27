Nothing has ever been simple, linear or uncomplicated about Kashmir. Be it the socio-cultural landscape of the Valley, its history that is a victim of varied interpretations, or its past and present that continues to battle political conflicts.

However, that hasn't stopped Kashmir and its beauty from being typecast on celluloid and in the art world. "That's true and that's why you'll notice that I have tried capturing all the four seasons of Kashmir," artist Deepa Soni talks on the sidelines of her exhibition Autumn Art Exhibit currently being showcased in Srinagar.

The three-day exhibition depicts Kashmir through her eyes, in her palate and the place as she experienced it. She adds, "Everyone mostly visits Kashmir during the peak summer or winter months. This is why in most of the films or artworks, Kashmir is either all green or all white. However, I tried capturing iconic landmarks during all four seasons. At a time when there was not a single leaf on the trees to the time, it is in full bloom. Every season evoked a different kind of beauty."

The mediums, the subjects

For someone with a background in fashion designing, painting can be at the most a pastime, a hobby. However, Soni pursued the passion long enough till it became a profession. "I was one of the fortunate rare candidates that went to give an interview for the job of an art teacher at Army Public School Udhampur, Jammu and got through," says the NIFD alumna, who taught art for three to four years.

"The best thing about being an art teacher is that you get your own room wherein all the creativity can be unleashed. Teaching is a process of learning and I did just that during those years," she laughs.

This is why her mediums and subjects are varied, shuttling from watercolours to acrylic to oil paints. "Some of my works are also in resin art and paper mache." As for the subjects, they aren't restricted either. "I am a self-taught artist which is also why I never restrained myself to any particular subject."

Little girls peeping out from the door, an old man with lines on his face depicting more than just ageing, just earthen pots reminiscent of an era gone by... the themes are vivid and span landscape, still art, miniatures etc.

"I have also tried depicting the traditional life and crafts of Kashmir through new and experimental mediums. This is also probably the last of generation of artisans that are into practising ancient crafts. After this generation, you won't easily find silk carpets, copper utensils etc," she warns.

Any series she is currently working on? "Oh, I am not done with Kashmir yet," she signs off.