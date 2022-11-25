After the former Chief Minister and incumbent president of the National Conference Dr. Farooq Abdullah announced participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is also optimistic that other opposition leaders would join Rahul Gandhi during the entry of his Yatra into the Union Territory.

Although there is no official confirmation about opposition groups and leaders joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, some top opposition leaders have reportedly given their verbal consent to join the Congress leader during his entry into the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Highly placed sources in Congress said Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and Chairman of the Dogra Sabhiman Sangathan Party Choudhary Lal Singh would join Rahul Gandhi in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Although the exact date of Rahul Gandhi's Yatra in J&K is yet to be finalized, as per the tentative schedule Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter J&K either during the last week of January or the first week of February", sources said and added that Congress workers are already coordinating with the local cadre of PDP and NC as part of preparations to accord reception to the Yatra.

Sources said that Choudhary Lal Singh will join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Lakhanpur-the gate of J&K. He will accompany the Yatra till Udhampur. Recently, Choudhary Lal Singh praised Rahul Gandhi for his ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and asked Congress leaders from J&K to make entry of Yatra in the UT a historical event.

"Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will join the Yatra in Kashmir Valley where the 3500 kilometres of Yatra will culminate", sources said.

Congress is trying to involve all opposition leaders in Yatra

Congress is trying to bring all opposition parties under a single platform to give a united fight to the BJP in the coming assembly elections.

After convincing the chairman of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party Choudhary Lal Singh to join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra, Congress has asked former Chief Minister, Dr. Farooq Abdullah to join the Yatra, who has given his consent to accompany Rahul Gandhi.

The Yatra which began on 7th September from Kanyakumari and will pass through 12 states, culminating in Jammu and Kashmir – spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days. The Yatra is likely to enter J&K in February 2023 from Lakhanpur.