A day after the National Conference announced that Dr. Farooq Abdullah has decided to step down as president of the party, the veteran politician and former Chief Minister of J&K asserted on Saturday that he was not escaping the responsibility.

"I am not escaping the responsibility to handle my party National Conference. I will continue to work to strengthen the party", Dr. Abdullah told media persons at Jammu on the sidelines of the function to welcome new entrants into the party.

"I am here to fight elections. Whenever the next assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I will fight", Farooq Abdullah asserted. At present Dr. Farooq Abdullah is a Lok Sabha member of the National Conference.

When asked about the next party president, Dr. Abdullah said the National Conference is a democratic party and the party elections will take place on December 5 to elect a new leader. "People will file their nominations and the party delegates will decide who will be the next party president. I am going to contest the Assembly elections," he said.

"Omar won't contest elections till statehood is restored"

Earlier on November 3, Dr. Farooq Abdullah had announced that Omar Abdullah would not contest assembly elections till J&K's statehood is restored. Farooq said Omar has already clarified that he will not contest elections till the statehood of J&K is restored.

In 2020 after his release from prolonged detention, Omar Abdullah had said he will not contest assembly elections till J&K remains a Union Territory. Omar argued that he had been a leader of the state, and it was the most empowered assembly in the country and that he cannot and will not be a member of what is now one of the most disempowered assemblies in the country.

Challenges BJP to announce assembly elections in J&K

Former Chief Minister said the NC is ready for the assembly elections and will emerge as a victor to pull out J&K from its troubles. "

"Let them announce the dates, we will show them where they stand," he said without naming BJP which has claimed it will win 50-plus seats in the next assembly elections.

Abdullah said the time has come for the youth to take the lead in the party. "Whatever was possible from me, I have done that. I am not escaping as I am a party man and will remain so. I will continue to work for the success of the party."

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, he said their joining will further strengthen the party at the grass-roots level.