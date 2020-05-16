The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the schedule of Board Examinations for classes 10,12 that were postponed due to the nation-wide lockdown on Saturday, May 16.

The Union Minister for Ministry of Human Resource and Development, Dr Ramesh Pokhariyal will release the date sheet on the new exam scheduled at 5 pm today.

New dates to be released today

Students who have been waiting for the date-sheet are requested to visit CBSE's official website i.e. cbse.nic.in at 5 pm so as to check and download their respective date-sheet.

The minister recently took to his media handle to inform this to the students. The Board exams are to be conducted between July 1-15, 2020, the datasheet or timetable of which would be released today by 5 pm.

The Board has informed that the date sheet which is currently circulating on social media is fake and the students must not believe it. The new datasheet for the remaining exams will be announced by the CBSE Board on its official website cbse.nic.in.

The Board has denied releasing any datasheet as of now. "Don't believe rumours and social media posts, the schedule will be released on time. The students are advised to visit the official website- cbse.nic.in for any updates," commented the board official.

The CBSE board has begun the evaluation process of the exams that were conducted and will be conducting pending Board exams from July 1 to July 15 as per the circular released by the Board on the official website. No datasheet or timetable has been released on the Board's website yet.

Pending exams

The subjects for which the exams for class 12th are to be conducted are Geography, Business Studies, Hindi Core and Elective, Home Science and Sociology. Also, subjects like Computer Science old syllabus and new syllabus, Information Practice Old, Information Practice New syllabus, Information Technology, IT and Bio-Technology are left to be conducted.

For class 10th only exams for the students of North East Delhi are to be conducted within the aforementioned dates.

The Board would also be providing a second chance this year to all the students of classes 9 and 11 who could not pass their school exams. The schools can conduct online or offline tests of the students to grant them admission in the next class.