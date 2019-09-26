The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at the residence and office of Bengaluru's former Police Commissioner Alok Kumar in connection with alleged phone tapping of several politicians and officers of Karnataka.

Kumar is serving as Additional Director General (ADG) of Karnataka State Reserve Police.

A team of CBI officers is present at the residence of Alok Kumar. The probe agency is also carrying out searches in several other places in Bengaluru.

The illegal phone-tapping scandal came to light during the elections when an alleged phone conversation was leaked to the press in which an IPS officer was named. An FIR was lodged by the probe agency in August last year on the request of the Karnataka government against unknown public servants and private persons.

In the leaked phone tapes case, names of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and former PWD Minister HD Revanna of the JD(S) had popped up.

Alok Kumar was appointed as the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) Commissioner on Monday, June 17, during HD Kumaraswamy's tenure.

Top politicians, including former state CM Jagadish Shettar and AH Vishwanath, have blamed former CM HD Kumaraswamy for phone tapping and spying on state leaders. However, Kumaraswamy has rubbished the accusations and said that there was no need for him to tap the phone calls to save the government.

