Days after allegations of phone tapping emerged against the previous Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is set to seek a CBI probe over the matter on Monday, August 19.

The decision by the state government to hand over the case to the central agency comes after several political leaders asked the CM to conduct a proper enquiry over the scandal. "Several leaders, including Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah, have sought a high-level probe into the case," said Yediyurappa.

Top shot political leaders, including Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, R Ashoka and disqualified MLA AH Vishwanath, had also requested CM Yediyurappa to conduct a detailed investigation over the allegations.

CM Yediyurappa had earlier told the state Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar to conduct the investigation and prosecute the culprits responsible for the illegal use of government machinery.

Several politicians, including former state CM Jagadish Shettar and AH Vishwanath, have blamed former CM HD Kumaraswamy of phone tapping and spying on several leaders including the rebel legislators who are now disqualified. However, Kumaraswamy rubbished the accusations saying that there was no need for him to tap the phone calls to save the government.

He claimed that he would never do such a thing as he has been repeatedly saying that the chief minister's post is not forever. "There was no need for me to remain in and save the chair by tapping phones. Allegations made against me by some people in this matter is far from the truth," he had tweeted.

The Congress troubleshooter DK Shivakumar has rejected the allegations levelled against Kumaraswamy and has sided with him.