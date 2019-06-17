In a major reshuffle of police forces in Karnataka, Alok Kumar IPS have been promoted as the new Bengaluru City Police (BCP) Commissioner on Monday, June 17.

Major changes have been made in the state police department as 19 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred, including the current commissioner T Suneel Kumar who took charge as the BCP chief in 2017.

Alok Kumar, who earlier served as the Inspector General of Police and Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), has now been promoted to the rank of Additional director general of police (ADGP) while Suneel Kumar will take over as the ADGP, Recruitment.

Alok has served several prestigious posts in the force since he was first posted in 2010 as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-South Division).

In the police force rejig, Kala Krishnaswamy has been made the director of the Forensic Science Laboratory while Bheemashankar Guled has now been made DCP, Bengaluru (North-east) as her replacement. Ravi Channawar, DCP (Bengaluru West) has been made the superintendent of police in Crime Investigation Department (CID).

BR Ravikanthe Gowda, DIGP (Fire Services) has been posted as DIGP (Crime), Inspector General of Police (IGP) Umesh Kumar will now serve as the additional commissioner for (Bengaluru West). Soumenda Mukherjee has been appointed as the IGP for the Internal Security Division (Bengaluru). IGP Amrit Paul (Administration) has now been posted as IGP, Eastern Range (Davangere) and IGP BK Singh have been posted as the Home Department Secretary.