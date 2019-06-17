water collapse
water collapse at Nagavaratwitter

In a horrific accident, an under-construction water tank collapsed at Nagavara in Bengaluru, trapping people under the debris on Monday morning. The incident took place at Jogappa layout and four people are suspected to be trapped under the debris. The fire department and emergency services, along with ambulances, have reached the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further details)