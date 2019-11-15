The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, November 15, conducted a raid on the office of Amnesty International Group in Delhi and Bengaluru over suspected violation of FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act).

In 2018, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also raided the Bengaluru office of the human rights organisation for the same. It was alleged that Amnesty attempted to bypass FCRA by floating a commercial entity named Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd.

According to the investigation, Amnesty India had received Rs 36 crore as foreign funds through commercial route after it was denied permission from the Home Ministry.

However, Amnesty India stated that every time the organisation stands up and speaks out against human rights violations in India, they have been subjected to harassment. "Amnesty India stands in full compliance with Indian and international law. Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold and fight for universal human rights. These are the same values that are enshrined in the Indian Constitution and flow from a long and rich Indian tradition of pluralism, tolerance, and dissent," read a statement by Amnesty.