Day after a principal at a Hindu school in Ghotki city in Sindh was attacked and beaten up by a mob under false charges of blasphemy, Amnesty International South Asia tweeted their displeasure of the mistreatment of the principal and the vandalising of temples in the city.

Amnesty wrote, "Pakistani authorities must protect #Ghotki's Hindu community and their places of worship. The perpetrators of the attack must be held accountable and all religious minorities must be free to practice their religion without fear."

They added, "The false accusations against a Hindu school principal demonstrate yet again how the discriminatory blasphemy laws are abused by non-state actors to persecute religious minorities."

The principal of Sindh Public School was charged with blasphemy on Saturday after a student's father filed an FIR at the police station claiming that the man had spoken ill of Prophet of Islam. On Sunday, a mob attacked the man and vandalised the school along with three Hindu temples in the city.

Mian Mithu, an extremist leader along with his supporters were also said to be part of the mob which thrashed public properties in the city. Riots took over Ghotki city and its neighbouring areas demanding the immediate arrest of the school principal.

Human rights activists took to social media to gain attention and force the Singh government to take action against the rioters and protect the Hindu community which is a minority in the country.