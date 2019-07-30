In yet another case of assault on a government employee, a YSRCP MLA's son assaulted two traffic police officials in Hyderabad on Monday (July 29).

The incident is said to have taken place in Hyderabad's Madhapur when 28-year-old Samineni Prasad, the son of YSRCP MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu, physically assaulted a traffic police constable and a traffic inspector at 9 pm. The traffic police were directing the traffic during a stretch on the road where it was being dug up, The New Indian Express reports.

Prasad was angered as his car was stopped from going in a direction where all vehicles were stopped from going. The constable, Krishna, stopped the car. However, Prasad took offence at Krishna's raised voice. Reports stated that Prasad then went on to allegedly assault Krishna and he went on to kick a traffic inspector when he intervened to calm the situation.

The Cyberabad police filed a complaint against Prasad under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier in June, a video of Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son chasing and beating up civic officers with a cricket bat in Indore went viral. The civic body officials, including Dhirendra Byas and Asit Khare, were on an anti-encroachment drive at Ganji Compound in Indore. There they met Akash and his supporters who asked the officers to leave the area. When the officials did not do what was instructed, Akash chased them and beat one official up with a cricket bat.

In another similar incident, Maharashtra Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters poured mud on a highway engineer.