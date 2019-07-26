The Rajasthan Police have booked the founders of e-commerce site Snapdeal after local Congress leader Indermohan Singh Honey complained that the website was selling fake products.

Kunal Bahl (CEO) and Rohit Bansal (COO) have been booked under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Kota police.

Honey claimed that he ordered a branded belt and wallet of Woodland from Snapdeal on July 17 and made an online payment for his purchase. But after the products were delivered he noticed that he received fakes and to confirm that he checked the authenticity of the goods at a Woodland showroom.

After getting to know that he was cheated by the website by selling him fake items, he lodged a complaint at Gumanpura police station at Kota. An assistant sub-inspector has been assigned to investigate the case against Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, reports PTI.

Honey also alleged that he has encountered a similar problem earlier also, as a wristwatch which he had ordered did not arrive but was claimed to be delivered by the site. Honey said that after he complained about the issue to Snapdeal they had refunded the amount.