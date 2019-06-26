Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya landed himself in hot water after a video of his son beating civic officers with a cricket bat went viral on social media on Wednesday. Vijayvargiya is an MLA from Madhya Pradesh and his son Akash represents Indore-3 in the assembly.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

The incident happened on Wednesday when the civic body officials, including Dhirendra Byas and Asit Khare, were on an anti-encroachment drive at Ganji Compound in Indore. There, they met with Akash and his slew of supporters who asked the officers to leave the area.

"You should leave within five minutes or else whatever happens after that will be your responsibility," Akash was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The argument turned violent when Akash began chasing and beating the officers. The two officers have now registered an FIR against Akash and his supporters.

This isn't the first time a politician's embarrassing moments have been caught on camera. Last week, a BJP MLA from Telangana claimed that the state police had hit him on the head with a stone. However, a video clearly showed him inflicting injuries on his head with a stone and the police trying to stop him from hurting himself.