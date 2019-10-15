An owner of a private security agency in Bengaluru was caught on camera torturing his employees by kicking them on their private areas.

In the video, the accused Salim Khan can be seen brutally thrashing his employees inside his office in HSR Layout. The employees can be heard begging him to stop assaulting them, even though it is not clear why such brutality was done in the first place.

#BIGNEWS: An owner of private security agency caught on camera torturing his employees in #Bengaluru. Accused #SalimKhan was seen brutally assaulting his employees.#MonsterBoss pic.twitter.com/lp4rhBlrRN — NEWS9 (@NEWS9TWEETS) October 15, 2019

In a similar incident in 2015, a Salim Khan hailing from Karimganj in Assam was caught for running a non-licensed security agency Bangalore Security Force (BSF) at 22nd cross 24th main in HSR Layout Sector 2.

Khan, who is the managing director of BSF is a repeated offender, who has four cases registered against him, of which two FIR's have been filed in different police stations in Bengaluru. He was also accused in a theft case in HSR Layout after the surveillance footage from a pre-nursery school in IPS Colony showed him stealing chairs from the school compound.

In a Facebook post, dated 17 November 2015, a person named ‎Charudatta Bhagwat had complained on Salim Khan in Bengaluru City Police official page. Bhagwat claimed that Khan threatened to kill a Shratugna Prajapathi, who is the manager at Paramount Samudhara Apartment, Singsandra in Electronic City Police Limits.

"He is illegally running Security Business and doing goondaism. He has threatened to kill many of us. Kindly help us so that we meet you in person and tell our fear and problems," read the post.

According to the reports, earlier Khan used to work for another security firm and was fired from there for forging signatures of security guards and siphoning off a part of their salary. After he left off from the company, Khan started his own firm.

However, it is yet to be ascertained if both the accused are the same.