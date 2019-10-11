The mismanagement by Bengaluru's civic authorities have left hundreds of families homeless after Doddabidarakallu Lake in the city breached following the incessant rainfall on Wednesday (October 9).

The water from the lake slooshed into nearby areas through the gap in the bund after the levee was breached due to the rainfall. Over 400 houses in the neighbourhoods including Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Channanayakanapalya, Muneshwara Layout, Bhavani Layout and Rukmini Nagar Layout were destroyed and submerged in water due to the severe deluge. Nearly 50 two-wheelers and over 20 cars were damaged due to the lake breach.

According to the reports, the lake was filled with sewage and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has been laying pipelines to draw the sewage water for treatment. This had weakened the structure and the water gushed through these gap creating a flood-like situation in the area.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had recently overtaken the management of the lake from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The civic body had promised to revive the lake from filth and rejuvenate it for an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

Bengaluru Mayor M Gowtham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar after visiting the site and assessing the situation have promised to rebuild the bund. The BBMP has promised to give Rs 10,000 each family that has suffered due to the breach and also to provide food and shelter to the affected people.

This is not the first time an area has been flooded due to the misgovernance of the civic authorities. Most of the layouts built near water bodies have encroached and during monsoon season a majority of these areas are waterlogged due to the poor management by the government agencies.

Many apartments are illegally constructed in areas near the water bed without proper waste management facilities. Several buildings along these areas pump their sewage directly into the water bodies resulting in depletion of the water bodies.