Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at Narcotics Control Bureau in his Dussehra speech. Thackeray said that while NCB recovers small quantities of drugs, the Mumbai police has recovered drugs worth Rs 150 crore.

This is the first time Uddhav Thackeray has said something in relation to NCB and their investigation, ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan has been arrest on an alleged cruise rave party.

Uddhav Thackeray's speech

Comparing Mumbai Police's work with that of NCB, Thackeray said, "All they are interested in is to catch celebrities, get their pictures clicked and make some noise." He further added, "They have painted a picture that Maharashtra has become a drug capital. That is not the case. In Mundra, there was a drug haul of crores. While your agencies are recovering pinch of ganja, the Maharashtra cops have recovered drugs worth ₹150 crore. You are interested in is to catch celebrities and get their pictures clicked."

Uddhav Thackeray further said that there has been a constant attempt to project Mumbai police as mafia, while the condition in other states remains worrisome. He also added that Maharashtra is being projected as the drug capital but other states where rapes and crimes happen, are not being talked about.

Aryan Khan in jail

"Maharashtra is being looked at through a different lens. While we are being targetted, why are places like Uttar Pradesh, where rapes happen, not criticised as well? If they call the Mumbai Police 'mafia', then what will you term the UP Police?" he questioned. Aryan Khan has been lodged in Arthur road jail as a regular inmate.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri allegedly were given ten minutes to do a video call with him. They have also sent Rs 4,500 in money order to Aryan.