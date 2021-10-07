Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged that Shah Rukh Khan was the next target of NCB. He added that the raid carried out by NCB was "fraud" and Aryan Khan's arrest is a forgery. He also shocked the nation with the claims that a private detective and BJP leader were seen at the site of the raid and questioned their involvement in Aryan Khan's arrest.

SRK the next target

"Aryan Khan's arrest is a forgery. For the last one month, the information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," ANI quoted the minister saying. A picture of Aryan Khan from the NCB custody in a selfie with a man also went viral. While NCB denied that the person in the selfie was their operative, it is yet to reveal who the man was.

Man in the viral selfie

The viral selfie-and involvement of non-NCB people that has irked many. "The BJP and the NCB must come clear who are these two persons and why were they seen in the so-called ship raid. Both these persons are fakes and the NCB raid was a fraud intended only for grabbing publicity. What is the BJP's connections with both of them," Malik said.

Nawab Malik added that the man in the viral selfie was KP Gosavi, a private detective, who himself is a fraud. The NCB, however, denied all allegations. "Some allegations levelled against the organisation are baseless and seem to have been with malice and probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by NCB," the agency said in a statement. Nawab Malik also accused the NCB of running after only high profile people ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death.