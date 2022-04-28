Tamil film Saani Kaayidham is standing out for its unique casting. Keerthi Suresh is teaming up with Selvaraghavan for this edge-of-the-seat revenge drama. The film will make a direct premiere on Prime Video on May 6. Director Arun Matheswaran is quite excited to see the audience's response to the drama. The story revolves around a generational curse coming true when injustice is inflicted upon Ponni (played by Keerthy Suresh) and her family.

Speaking about the unique casting, he revealed that Selvaraghavan was his first choice for the role. "Selva Sir is a big name in the industry and a well-known director. I thought it would be a wild option to cast him."

Revealing his thoughts while approaching the director to act in Saani Kaayidham, Arun says, "Siddharth (creative producer) is close friends with Selva Sir, so it was easy to approach him. Everyone had their apprehensions since he hasn't acted in any film before nor was he interested. But I just wanted to give it a shot, so I met him and narrated the story and he loved it."

Continuing further about his experience of directing a director in front of the camera, Arun adds, "I saw him as a director and was skeptical if he would give suggestions or if we would go into an awkward zone where we wouldn't understand each other, but he refused all these thoughts. He trusted me completely."

Elaborating about shortlisting Keerthy Suresh for the lead role, Arun says, "I watched Mahanati and loved her performance in the film, so I had her in my mind for Saani Kaayidham. Moreover, the role she plays is one such character that she hadn't done before. So, I thought she would be the right choice, who brings in a breath of fresh air with some wildness. She was the first choice and I am glad she came onboard."

Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Saani Kaayidham will also be available as Chinni in Telugu and as Saani Kaayidham in Malayalam.