One of Kollywood's highly anticipated films, Saani Kaayidham starring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in lead roles will premiere on Prime Video on May 6. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the revenge action-drama will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in India and across 240 countries. Interestingly, Kollywood has a slew of unique films lined up for the summer release.

Bankrolled by Screen Scene Media, the story revolves around a generational curse coming true when injustice is inflicted upon Ponni (played by Keerthy Suresh) and her family. As seen in the teaser promo, she seeks vengeance along with Sangaiah (played by Selvaraghavan), with whom she shares a bitter past. it is titled Chinni in Telugu and Saani Kaayidham in Malayalam.

What The Crew Has To Say About The Film:

"At Prime Video, we are always on the lookout for stories with the potential to travel beyond linguistic and geographical boundaries. We are pleased to collaborate with Siddharth Ravipati and Arun Matheswaran for the worldwide premiere of the highly-anticipated Saani Kaayidham on Prime Video," said Manish Menghani, head, content licensing, Amazon Prime Video, India.

"Saani Kaayidham is a hard-hitting story; the film's gripping narrative and brilliant performances will keep action drama fans hooked till the end," said director Arun Matheswaran.

"I enjoy telling conventional stories in unconventional formats, bringing raw and edgy elements. Here's a gritty action drama woven around the theme of revenge; a story about a woman who is on a mission to seek vengeance," he further added.

"Saani Kaayidham is gripping and heart-wrenching in equal measure, and Arun Matheswaran has done a fantastic job in capturing the essence of the strength of a woman who is seeking justice. Both Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan have given exceedingly brilliant and power-packed performances that will enhance the story's appeal," said Siddharth Ravipati, creative producer of the film. "I am eagerly looking forward to the film premiering on Prime Video on 6 May across languages."