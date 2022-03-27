Kollywood has an interesting line up of release ahead for the summer break. From Vijay's Beast to Vikram's Cobra to Kamal-Fahadh-Sethupathi starrer Vikram, fans can look forward for big screen treats this Summer. Let's take a look at some of the highly anticipated releases ahead.

Beast

Vijay's Beast is high on expectations and is all set for a Tamil New Year release (April 13). Tipped to be a gangster action drama, the film will hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the Hindi version is titled Raw. Though Vijay's role has been kept under the wraps, the Hindi title has led to speculation that the actor could be playing the role of a spy agent. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady and director Selvaraghavan is reportedly the antagonist.

Vikram

Vikram is highly anticipated for its star cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. While Kamal is likely to appear as a police officer, the crew is tightly lipped about the rest of the star cast. Kalidas Jayaram will play a key role in the film directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj. Director Lokesh has plans to convert the film into a franchise and has plans to announce a sequel at the end card. Earlier, the film was scheduled for an April release, however, due to multiple big-budget films slated for release, the makers decided to push it to June 3.

Cobra

A Vikram film is always a treat to watch on the big screen. After almost three years of shooting, the crew called it a wraps recently. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film has music by AR Rahman. The film is reportedly planning for a May 26 release. Vikram will don multiple looks—a genius mathematician and a virtuoso—in this action thriller.

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal

If watching Nayantara on-screen is graceful, director Vignesh Shivan is bringing in Samatha and Vijay Sethupathi along with the lady superstar in this comedy-drama. The first look poster shows Vijay Sethupathi as Rambo alias Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathi Ohoondiran and Sam as Kathija. The makers are looking forward to an April 28 release.

Don

Sivakarthikeyan's Don was supposed to hit the screens on March 25. However, to avoid the clash with RRR, producer Lyca Productions has pushed the Cibi Chakravarthy directorial on May 12. Though an official confirmation is awaited, the teaser guarantees a full-fledged comedy-drama.

Saani Kaayidham

Based on real-life incidents, this dark thriller is looking for a direct OTT release on April 7. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, the revenge-drama stars director Selvaraghavan and Keerthy Suresh as siblings.

Maamanithan

The paring of Vijay Sethupathi and director Seenu Ramasamy has its fanbase. The duo is now back with their fourth film. The rural drama has Sethupathi as an auto driver and Gayathrie as his wife. Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music and his son Yuvan is the producer. The film is set for May 6 release.

Selfie

Director Gautham Menon is making his acting debut with this action thriller that stars GV Prakash in the lead. Directed by debutant Mathi Maran, a former associate of Vetri Maaran, the film will hit the screens on April 1, 2022.