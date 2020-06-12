As soon as his video begins with his signatures dialogue 'Toh Kaise hai aap log' and then what follows, can make you laugh so hard that you might even fall off from your chairs. Yes, we are talking about the none other than the famous YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati.

Known for his perfect comedic skits, diss songs, parodies, and roasting on various topics on his YouTube channel Carry stands as one of the most loved YouTuber of India.

The sensational YouTuber Carry Minati celebrates his 21st birthday today, but do you know how much India's most popular Youtuber earns per month? Read on to know more.

With over 21.6 million subscribers (May 2020) in his pockets, Carry Minati has gained over 1.41 billion views and still counting. In fact, his another YouTube channel, 'Carry is live' has gained 5.61 million subscribers garnering over 519 million views as of today.

Carry Minati's astonishing rise to fame:

With a tremendous fan following Ajay has also earned the Gold, Silver and The Diamond YouTube play buttons which is a huge victory for any YouTuber.

The 21-year-old icon's net worth is not only about the channel videos that every time reaches millions of views, but he also has made lots of money from collaborations with different celebs.

His recent collaboration was with the artist Wily Frenzy on the track Zindagi and Warrior. He even ended up interviewing Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill in his videos. Also, the famous lad responded to a video by PewDiePie where Carry had insulted an Indian man speaking in broken English, by releasing a video by the name of "Bye PewDiePie".

Nagar says that the goal of the video was to move Indians to feel deeply for their country and protect its reputation whenever a need arises.

All this success in his life and rewards sums up in making Carry Minati's total net worth around the US $3.8 Million which is equivalent to 27 crores INR, as per reports. That's a jaw-droppingly huge amount for someone as young as him and it's surely inspiring for today's youngsters.

Carry Minati's journey from a nobody to India's social media king:

Talking about how his inspiring journey began, Ajey Nagar started his YouTube career when he was just 10-years-old and since then has climbed high up the ladder to become one of the most successful YouTubers of India.

Carry hails from Faridabad, Haryana and was not that much involved in studies. He in fact reportedly got very stressed during his 12th exams for his Economics paper and decided to drop the year. However, later Carry completed his 12th from distance education, according to media portals.

Minati is the owner of 2 popular channels on YouTube. The primary channel name Carry Minati is where he posts videos of his roasting and his reaction videos, that stands amongst the most popular content of his channel and his second channel is named 'Carry is Live', where he does live streams while playing games.

Although, his channel reportedly picked up pace after he targeted India's most beloved YouTuber, BB Ki Vines, aka Bhuvan Bam. After he posted a video named Making Money with BB ki Vines, is when eventually his channel started picking up.

Carry Minati's Youtube vs TikTok controversy:

Known as the 'Roasting King Of India' it was Carry who actually started the roasting culture on Youtube. His youtube journey took a drastic turn after Carry roasted a popular Tik Toker Aamir Siddiqui for his reaction video which marked the beginning of famous battle YouTube Vs TikTok and also added more than 4 million new subscribers on his channel.

Carry Minati's 'YouTube VS TikTok Roast: The End' not just broke the internet but was also on the verge of creating a world-record of attaining 8 million-plus likes of his video before it was deleted by YouTube.