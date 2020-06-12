CarryMinati has been a popular YouTuber for a while now, but in the last month or so, his popularity has sky-rocketed. He's been through a rough time with the recent YouTube versus TikTok debate and the hate that came his away.

However, he seemed to have a Pheonix-like rebirth on the other side with his video Yalgaar which broke numero, and incidentally, he celebrates his birthday today. Fans are trending his name on Twitter, and are flooding social media with their wishes for the social media star.

CarryMinati rings in 21, fans trend #HappyBirthdayCarry

India's roast king, CarryMinati is now a 21-year-old YouTuber. The past month or so has been tough since his video was removed, and he opened up a public debate of freedom of speech and cyberbullying.

However, the YouTuber after a rough run returned with a bang with Yalgaar. His latest video which came out a week ago has acquired over 85M views on the platform and has broken numerous records in the time it's been out. Despite the harsh takedown of his video, CarryMinati and his fans proved he would be unstoppable, and he responded to his haters with a video much bigger than his last.

The glory seems to continue for the YouTube star as he turns 21 today, and fans are joining in the celebrations flooding social media with wishes and memes, trending #HappyBirthdayCarry. The YouTube star is celebrating his birthday, and posted a funny video on Instagram earlier, "Me on my birthday."

He tweeted yesterday about his birthday, "I'll turn 21 tomorrow. I don't really see any difference plus the most fun you have on your birthday is when you're a kid. I used to love going to the water park Chot lagti thi firbhee maza aata tha ab toh bus cake katlo hogaya ji happy birthday. (used to get hurt, but still had fun, now it's just cut your cake done Happy Birthday sir)"

I'll turn 21 tomorrow.

I don't really see any difference ??‍♂️ plus the most fun you have on your birthday is when you're a kid. I used to love going to the waterpark Chot lagti thi firbhee maza aata tha ab toh bus cake katlo hogaya ji happy birthday. — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) June 11, 2020

Fans, however, are busy wishing him, surely that's got to be special:

Happy Birthday ? Ajey negar(carryminati)

The biggest YouTuber in India ❤️❤️

Created many records & most subscribed channel.

Wish you a great birthday ??.

Hope your progress will be very well..we are support you always..#happybirthdaycarry @CarryMinati pic.twitter.com/m62gCpeIKa — Arindam Roy (@Arindam43208942) June 12, 2020

Happy birthday @CarryMinati. Abhi Mai dusri galaxy mai hu nhi to tere liye special thunderstorm show karta. #HappyBirthdayCarry pic.twitter.com/he0yCJBQUV — Thor assguardvale (@Aniket32859829) June 12, 2020

#HappyBirthdayCarry

Happy birthday @CarryMinati

...you make everyone smile .may God make ur day special and make u smile everyday...and roast karte rehna #carryroastkarega pic.twitter.com/tP3zhoGak4 — Janmejay Sahoo (@JanmejaySahoo4) June 12, 2020

Happy Birthday CarryMinati!