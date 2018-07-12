James Bond has moved from books to the movies, and now he has his own museum. The first ever of its kind dedicated to the fictional British spy, the futuristic 007 Elements museum has thrown its doors open to avid fans of the British Secret Service agent in the Austrian Alps.

Located in the region where the 2015 film, Spectre starring Daniel Craig was shot, 007 Elements is on the summit of Gaislachkogl Mountain at an elevation of 3,048 metres (nearly 10,000 feet), Efe news reported.

The museum shares the mountain's summit with the ice Q gourmet restaurant, which offers panoramic views of the Austrian Alps and was filmed as the workplace of psychologist Dr Madeleine Swann, one of the Bond girls in Spectre.

The high-tech steel and glass building, which sprawled over 1,300 sq. metres can only be reached via a mountain gondola from the Solden ski area. Admission to the museum costs $25.80 for adults and includes transportation on the ski lift.

The museum's nine galleries immerse visitors in the world of James Bond, using lights, shadows, clips from the Bond films and interactive displays.

The Bond museum has a cinematographical ambience and the building created to house the exhibit looks like a villain's hideout, Neal Callow, who designed the museum, told Efe. Callow also served as the artistic director for four 007 films - Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre, all starring Daniel Craig as the British spy.

In May, it was confirmed that British actor Daniel Craig would be back to play Agent 007 in "Bond 25" the untitled upcoming instalment of the franchise based on Ian Fleming's book series. Craig, who will be starring in his fifth Bond film, ended months of speculation in 2017 over who would star in the next in the series, confirming that he was returning as 007.

EON Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, which own the movie rights to the 007 stories, said in a statement in 2017 that the next Bond movie would be released on November 8, 2019, in the US.

The Bond franchise dates back to "Dr. No" (1962), which starred Sean Connery as the iconic secret agent. 50 years later, it remains one of the most popular movie franchise in the world, with Spectre netting $800 million in the box office globally, as per Box Office Mojo.

"@007 and @007Elements Tickets are now on sale for #007Elements, the new James Bond cinematic installation at the top of the Gaislachkogl mountain in Austria ➡️https://t.co/0GnW6w7aaL - https://t.co/EgjC3cbRIt pic.twitter.com/AMQMZosmUg — ?DJ? (@DarrenJones00) July 10, 2018

This interactive @007 museum/experience is beautifully designed. It's built right into the rock/permafrost on top of the Gaislachkogel mountain, where they filmed a big action scene for Spectre in 2015. Filled with Bond goodness galore. Entirely worth the trek. #007Elements pic.twitter.com/4WLfe2bJnU — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) July 10, 2018