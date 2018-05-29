Actor Daniel Craig once said that he would rather slash his wrists than return as James Bond on the silver screen again.

But after a lot of speculations, Craig confirmed that he will reprise his role of the iconic spy for one last time. The upcoming James Bond movie which will be his fifth outing as 007. And, once again, he is ready to get a hefty pay for his portrayal in the 25th installment of the iconic movie franchise.

According to Mirror Online, the 50-year-old English actor has bagged a 50 million pounds deal for the new Bond movie. For his portrayal in the last Bond film, Spectre in 2015, he had earned a staggering 37 million pounds.

Meanwhile, Mirror also provided a breakdown of his earning in the new movie — the Casino Royale actor would be earning £357,000 per ­minute of screen time as the estimated run time of the upcoming movie is nearly two hours and 20 minutes.

Slumdog Millionaire helmer director Danny Boyle will direct the next Bond movie as announced by the producers' duo.

They said in a statement, "We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond. We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and are thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor."

The movie, which is likely to start filming in December, is expected to hit the theatres in 2019.

Let's take a look how much other Bond actors earned before