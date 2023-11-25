Capt Pranjal Cremated With Full Military Honours In Bengaluru

The mortal remains of Captain M.V. Pranjal, who laid down his life while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours here on Saturday.

Pranjal (29) from 63 Rashtriya Rifles was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri sector on Wednesday.

Thousands attended Pranjal's final march before the cremation. Earlier, the mortal remains were kept at Pranjal's residence at Nandanavana Layout in Bengaluru. The farewell march crossed a distance of 23 km before reaching the Somasundarapalya crematorium. 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Captain Pranjal Amar Rahe' chants were raised by people, including students, all through route.

BJP's leader of opposition R. Ashoka said that Captain Pranjal embraced martyrdom after putting up a brave fight.

"Pranjal was a man of honour who sacrificed his life for the nation. He will remain a model to the youth for years to come. He will always remain in our hearts," Ashoka said.

Bengaluru Rural MP D.K. Suresh said, "Without soldiers, it is impossible for us to survive. We will pray for his family."

On Friday night, Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state minister K.J. George, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and state BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra had paid their respects to Captain Pranjal after his mortal remains reached the city from Rajouri.

The state government has also announced Rs 50 lakh for Pranjal's as a mark of respect.

(With inputs from IANS)

