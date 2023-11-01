In a big success, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested two more terrorists of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist outfit from north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the arrested LeT terrorists.

During the last 24 hours, security forces have arrested four terrorists from this district where terrorists have killed an unarmed police constable.

According to police during naka checking at Naradhiri Dangerpora junction joint teams of Baramulla Police along with Army and CRPF apprehended two terrorists namely Ghulam Hassan Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir resident of Muran Tangwari Chandoosa and Mukhtar Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Afzal Khan resident of Pinjwara Laridora Chandoosa who upon seeing joint parties of security forces tried to flee from the spot but were tactfully apprehended and upon their search one Chinese pistol, one pistol m agazine, 12 live rounds and two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

During the course of an investigation and upon their disclosure, two more terrorists namely Altaf Ahmad Rather son of Ab Ahad Rather resident of Kawhar, and Farooq Ahmad Naqeeb son of Ab Gaffar Naqeeb resident of Kunzar were picked up for questioning.

During questioning both Altaf Ahmad Rather and Farooq Ahmad Naqeeb confessed that they possessed arms and ammunition.

Upon disclosure, two hand grenades were recovered from both the accused and subsequently were arrested in the instant case.

During the investigation, it came to the surface that all four were working for terrorist Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh resident of Kunzer in the past who is presently lodged under PSA.

Police seize property in Kulgam where DySP Aman Thakur was killed in 2019

Police on Wednesday attached a residential house providing shelter and harbouring terrorists in South Kashmir Kulgam district.

According to reports, residential house of Sanaullah Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir resident of Turigam was attached after obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. In this house, hardcore terrorists were neutralized.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy. SP) Aman Kumar Thakur and one army man Soumveer attained lost their lives in the line of duty while fighting with terrorists at Turigam.

DySP Aman Thakur lost his life in the line of duty while fighting with terrorists at Kulgam in February 2019.

Deputy superintendent of police, special operations, Aman Thakur was hit in the encounter with terrorists when security forces cornered them in a cordon-and-search operation in Turigam village of Yaripora in Kulgam.

Aman was a 2011 batch KPS officer who was leading the operation. He had been heading the counter-terrorism wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kulgam district and had played an instrumental role in killing terrorists in the area.

People asked not to shelter terrorists

Kulgam police request citizens once again not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which they will be liable to action under the law including property attachment movable or immovable) proceedings.

In case of any forced/coercive entry by terrorists into any house or vehicle, The matter should be brought to the notice of the police immediately, otherwise, proceedings under the law will follow against such houses or other properties.