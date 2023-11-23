While the ongoing fierce gun battle in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir entered its fourth day today, security forces eliminated the dreaded Pakistani terrorist who was involved in recent terror attacks in the district including two back-to-back killings in the Dangri village.

One Pakistani terrorist named Quari has been killed in an ongoing operation in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian Army.

According to reports, the killed terrorist was a Pakistani national who was trained by the Pakistani Army on the Pakistan and Afghan front.

He was a highly-ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He has been active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past year. He is also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri and Kandi attacks. He was sent to revive terrorism in the region. He is an expert in IEDs, operating and hiding from caves, and a trained sniper.

Top LeT Commander alongwith associate killed in Baajimal-Kalakote, Rajouri in an encounter between terrorists & #Army #Police .The slain terrorist identified as code name Qari of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was active in #Rajouri-#Poonch alongwith his group from past one year. — IGP Jammu (@igpjmu) November 23, 2023

"Top LeT Commander along with associate killed in Baajimal-Kalakote, Rajouri in an encounter between terrorists and the Army and J&K Police. The slain terrorist identified as code name Quari of the Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past one year", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Anand Jain said.

Quari was known to be the mastermind behind #Dangri incident, in which six innocent civilians were… pic.twitter.com/gdVT5RUi9a — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) November 23, 2023

"In a continuation of the operation, a hard-core top LeT commander, Quari, and his associate were eliminated and large quantities of war-like stores have been recovered", the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army posted.

"Quari was known to be the mastermind behind the Dangri incident, in which six innocent civilians were killed in Jan 23, as well as Kandi attacks in the Rajouri and Poonch areas. He was instrumental in the revival of terrorism in these districts", the Army further stated.

Army reveals names of soldiers who lost their lives in encounter

After 24 hours, the Army on late Thursday evening revealed the names of five soldiers including two Captains who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Details of Fatal Casualties

1. Capt MV Pranjal

NOK - Mrs Aditi G Muddebihalkar ( Wife)

Native Place - Mangalore, Karnataka

2. Capt Shubham Gupta

NOK - Mr Basant Kumar Gupta (Father)

Native Place - Agra

3. Hav Abdul Majid

NOK - Sagera Bi (wife)

Native Place - Ajote, Poonch

4. L/Nk Sanjay Bisht

NOK - Smt Manju Devi (Mother)

Native Place - Halli Padli, Nainital (UK)

5. Paratrooper Sachin Laur

NOK - Smt Bhagvati Devi (Mother)

Native Place - Nagaliya Giurola

District - Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh

Arms recovered from OGWs house in Poonch

Police on Thursday recovered a pistol and ammunition from the house of an Over Ground Worker in the Seri Khawaja area of Poonch district.

A joint team of Police and the Army launched a search operation, during which one pistol, one magazine, and five rounds of 9mm were recovered from the house of an OGW identified as Ghulam Mohammad son of Abdul Gaffar resident of Seri Khawaja.