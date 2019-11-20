Rakhi Sawant is someone who cannot remain out of the news for a long time. After making headlines with her marriage news, now she has come up with a new video on Instagram where she claims to have found a "new love".

Married Rakhi Sawant found new love!

In the video, Rakhi is seen wearing a pink innerwear and saying that she has found new love with whom she eats, sleeps, and enjoys. She further said that it is not her husband. After creating the suspense in the video, she finally reveals she is talking about Poker.

She then went on to say that she has been playing poker day and night. So much so that she does not even get time for sex, she said. She captioned the video as "Love is in the air...and in my heart! Kon hai mera naya Pyar??? jiske liye dhadke dil baar baar?? Surprise for you...it's not my hubby!! #RakhiNewLove #NoTimeForSex [sic]".

As expected, she received quite a trolling for this post on the comment section, but we know Rakhi is least bothered about getting trolled. Although she claims to be married to an NRI businessman in the UK named Ritesh, there were doubts regarding her marriage as she had never posted a single picture of her hubby.

Rakhi's husband confirms his existence

However, an entertainment portal had some time ago quoted Ritesh confirming that he exists and he is indeed Rakhi's husband. "I am a very simple man, who goes to work at 9 am and is home by 6 pm. I know there are some people who don't believe that I exist when Rakhi announced her marriage. But here I am, talking to you. Rakhi may be a different person in front of the camera, but she is a wonderful person at heart," Spotboye had quoted him as saying.