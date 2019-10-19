It's been close to 2 months since Rakhi Sawant announced that she got married to an NRI named Ritesh who had never appeared with his wife on any of her photos. And yet again, Rakhi celebrated her first ever Karwa Chauth minus her husband.

As usual, Rakhi posted a series of videos and photos of her wherein she was dressed in a traditional saree and gold ornaments and can be seen performing the rituals during the occassion. However, none of them featured her 'ghost' husband who happens to be showering her with dollars.

Meanwhile, a few days after her wedding announcement, Rakhi posted a few cryptic posts with a broken-heart emoji which made her fans wonder if there was a problem in her paradise. And later, her another cryptic post managed to spark speculations about possible pregnancy.

Post her wedding, Rakhi had been sharing her photographs which she claimed were from her honeymoon sans her husband. Though she revealed his identity, she refused to post his photograph on social media saying that her husband wants to refrain himself from being in the limelight.

However, many still believe that Rakhi's marriage announcement is fake and nothing more than a publicity gimmick.