The 72nd Annual Festival de Cannes is being held in France from May 15 to 25. The Cannes festival is a high-profile invitation-only event that previews films in all genres.

High profile releases with a critically acclaimed cast and crew are a staple at Cannes every year, and this year, it's the unorthodox Quentin Tarantino and his crew from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" that has critics and fans nervous with anticipation.

Judgement at Cannes can make a break a movie, whether it be tempting distributors of critics, a positive reception at Cannes is a big deal for any professional in the entertainment industry. And as such, every actor and industry professional in the world puts their best foot forward when gracing the Cannes red carpet. Here are a few: