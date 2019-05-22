Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Once Upon a Time in HollywoodFestival de Cannes Official Twitter

The 72nd Annual Festival de Cannes is being held in France from May 15 to 25. The Cannes festival is a high-profile invitation-only event that previews films in all genres.

High profile releases with a critically acclaimed cast and crew are a staple at Cannes every year, and this year, it's the unorthodox Quentin Tarantino and his crew from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" that has critics and fans nervous with anticipation.

Judgement at Cannes can make a break a movie, whether it be tempting distributors of critics, a positive reception at Cannes is a big deal for any professional in the entertainment industry. And as such, every actor and industry professional in the world puts their best foot forward when gracing the Cannes red carpet. Here are a few: 

Bella Hadid at Cannes 2019
Bella Hadid at Cannes 2019Instagram
Elle Fanning at Cannes 2019
Elle Fanning at Cannes 2019Instagram
Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz at Cannes 2019
Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz at Cannes 2019Instagram
Selena Gomez
Selena GomezInstagram
Amber Heard
Amber HeardInstagram
Izabel Goulart at Cannes 2019
Izabel Goulart at Cannes 2019Instagram
Anja Rubik at Cannes 2019
Anja Rubik at Cannes 2019Instagram