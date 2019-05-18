Kangana Ranaut has always made unique choices when it comes to her fashion sense. The actress left everyone in complete awe of her by donning a Kanjivaram saree with a twist on the first day at Cannes Film Festival 2019 and while people were still reeling over it, her second day was nothing less of a dream.

And for the after party at the film festival on Day 2, the actress donned an all-white ensemble and added some drama to it with blue eyeliner and green earrings. The Queen actress surely did look stunning in the outfit.

Besides Kangana, B-town girls - Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and TV star Hina Khan are representing the country on the European soil and making some ravishing appearances on the red carpet.

Coming to Kangana, she decided to walk the red carpet in a white off-shoulder Michael Cinco attire on Day 2 of Cannes Film Festival 2019. With its dramatic train, Kangana looked like a real princess.

"I am wearing a Michael Cinco Couture gown, with pink and lavender hues and it's jewelled. It is very structured but at the same time, it has an absolutely romantic vibe to it. It is fierce and translucent but has a romantic vibe," Kangana, who is here courtesy a brand association with Grey Goose, said in a statement.

Talking about her look, she said, "The hair is very romantic and regal and the make-up is also soft and we didn't create contrast. I have never done softer looks, I have never done pink for any red carpet and it's not my colour, so for me, it's a definition of a risk."