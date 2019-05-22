Television star and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan was at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival for the promotion of her film Lines. This was the first time Hina Khan was at the Cannes Film Festival. She also marked her debut red carpet appearance at the prestigious event.

Hina Khan not only looked pretty on the red carpet, but also hobnobbed with the biggies at Cannes 2019, courtesy actress Priyanka Chopra, who also made her Cannes debut this year. Priyanka Chopra not only invited Hina Khan for a special do at Cannes 2019, she also introduced her to the guests there.

Hina Khan thanked Priyanka Chopra profusely on Instagram for her gesture, praising her efforts to help others and calling her a walking inspiration. Seeing her long post on Instagram in her praise, Priyanka Chopra replied to Hina Khan in the comments.

Priyanka Chopra said, "Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in any way that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls."

After Hina Khan walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Filmfare Editor Jitesh Pillai had trolled her in his Instagram story, saying: "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?" (Has Cannes suddenly become Chandivali Studios?) The studio in Mumbai is where a lot of television shows, especially daily soaps, are shot.

This post by the editor was seen as demeaning by the television fraternity in Mumbai, who stood in support of Hina Khan. Pillai apologised to Hina Khan and she accepted his apology. Soon after, we saw her with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Cannes 2019, and it is clear that Hina Khan has made a place in people's hearts.

