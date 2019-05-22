Television star and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan was at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival for the promotion of her film Lines. This was the first time Hina Khan was at the Cannes Film Festival. She also marked her debut red carpet appearance at the prestigious event.
Hina Khan not only looked pretty on the red carpet, but also hobnobbed with the biggies at Cannes 2019, courtesy actress Priyanka Chopra, who also made her Cannes debut this year. Priyanka Chopra not only invited Hina Khan for a special do at Cannes 2019, she also introduced her to the guests there.
Hina Khan thanked Priyanka Chopra profusely on Instagram for her gesture, praising her efforts to help others and calling her a walking inspiration. Seeing her long post on Instagram in her praise, Priyanka Chopra replied to Hina Khan in the comments.
Priyanka Chopra said, "Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in any way that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls."
After Hina Khan walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Filmfare Editor Jitesh Pillai had trolled her in his Instagram story, saying: "Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?" (Has Cannes suddenly become Chandivali Studios?) The studio in Mumbai is where a lot of television shows, especially daily soaps, are shot.
This post by the editor was seen as demeaning by the television fraternity in Mumbai, who stood in support of Hina Khan. Pillai apologised to Hina Khan and she accepted his apology. Soon after, we saw her with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Cannes 2019, and it is clear that Hina Khan has made a place in people's hearts.
Read Hina Khan's full post thanking Priyanka Chopra:
An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me? WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums ?And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together? you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes
Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. #Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at @festivaldecannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can! @rahatkazmi @tariq_khana @zebasajid2 @rockyj1 @rishi_bhutani @husseinkhan72 @pinkuchauhan8 @d.avaniish #cannes2019