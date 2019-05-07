Ajay Devgn, who is seen in advertisements of pan masala products, has been publicly requested by a cancer patient not to endorse tobacco products.

A 40-year-old cancer patient from Rajasthan, Nanakram, who also apparently is a big fan of Ajay, came up with around 1,000 pamphlets in which he mentioned how he was influenced to use the same product the actor endorses and asked him not to promote tobacco products.

The pamphlets were circulated across various areas in the state. Nanakram expressed regret at using such products, which he thinks caused him cancer.

"My father Nanakram Meena started chewing tobacco a few years ago and was using the same brand for which Devgn does the advertisement. My father was impressed by Devgn but when he was diagnosed with cancer, he felt that such a big star should not advertise for these kinds of products," the patient's son told PTI.

Nanakram, who reportedly cannot speak, sells milk to run his family that includes two children. Well, it will be interesting to see if Ajay pays attention to the cancer patient's request or remains oblivious to it.

On the work front, Ajay will soon be seen in romantic comedy De De Pyaar De starring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. The trailer of the film has received a good response and the songs have added to the hype. The film will release on May 17.