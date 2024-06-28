'Can understand his feelings': Emotional Rohit Sharma cries as India reach T20 World Cup final, Virat Kohli consoles captain [Reactions]

It's a moment of happiness and pride for Indians worldwide. As Indian has reached the finals after defeating England. The finals will be played against South Africa.

India has won all the matches in T20 World Cup

On Thursday, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a commanding 68-run win over England in the second semi-final match at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

In Guyana, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played extremely well, scoring 171 for 7 in 20 overs after being invited to bat. India was 40 for 2 in 5.2 overs before Rohit and Suryakumar stitched a solid 73-run stand to bail the side out of trouble. Rohit fell for 57 off 39 while Suryakumar hit 47 off 36.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked three wickets each to carry India into the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.

In the second innings, Axar Patel then dented England's chase with figures of 3 for 23 while Kuldeep Yadav also picked 3 for 19.

The win was much needed for India and it has been a dream of Rohit Sharma to win the India World Cup.

Rohit Sharma got emotional and teary-eyed after the win, and Virat Kohli consoled him.

A clip is now going viral on social media that shows, Rohit getting teary-eyed and Virat who went to shake hands with Rohit as he walked towards the dressing room. Rohit who was sitting outside, went inside to console him.

Virat patted an emotional Rohit and smiled at him. After which, Suryakumar Yadav also patted Rohit.

A happy yet emotional Rohit sat on the cheer outside the dressing room with his head buried in his hands as he controlled his emotions even as the television cameras zoomed into him.

Rohit Sharma was brimming with pride as he praised the all-round effort of his teammates on the big day against England.

During the presentation, speaking about the big final, Rohit added: "It's a big occasion. For us, we must keep calm. Staying composed helps you make good decisions and that''ll be required. We have to keep making good decisions throughout the 40 overs. That'll help us make the game through. In this game, we were very steady and calm. We didn't panic too much and that has been the key for us.

"You got to play good cricket and that's what we want to do in the final as well. We'll try our best, that's all I can say. The team is in good shape, they are playing well. All I can hope is to put up another good show come the finals," he added.

India, lost the World Test Championship final and the World Cup final last year. India vs South Africa T20 World Cup in Barbados will be held on Saturday.