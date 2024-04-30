And the wait is over for cricket fanatics. The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 is merely a month away, and the BCCI announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which will be played in the West Indies and the United States of America starting in June.

The complete Squad is as follows:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Presenting #TeamIndia for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup to be hosted in the West Indies and USA! pic.twitter.com/6NoFJBMOjT — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2024

Who's in, who's out?

Rishabh Pant has made a comeback to the Indian team after almost fifteen months. The wicketkeeper-batter was out of the Indian team after the horrific car accident in December 2022.

Rohit Sharma will captain a squad of 15. Hardik Pandya returns as India's vice-captain.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube are in. Yuzvendra's wife Dhanashree has reacted to her husband being part of team India squad.

Held our nerve and saw it through! Kudos to the boys, what a game ? pic.twitter.com/BmP8YaEuGG — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 18, 2024

Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are the two wicketkeepers.

KL Rahul is ignored. As soon as the squad was revealed, social media users had mixed reactions to Team India.

INDIA'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ?



Rohit (C), Kohli, Jaiswal, Surya, Pant (WK), Samson (WK), Hardik (VC), Dube, Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Arshdeep, Bumrah and Siraj.



Reserves - Gill, Rinku, Khaleel and Avesh. pic.twitter.com/DttwP0yKNa — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2024

Some even pointed out that the exclusion of Rinku Singh from the WC squad is not justified as the star batter of Knight Riders (KKR) has been playing exceptionally well.

India is placed in Group A of the tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA.

India

June 5, 2024: India vs Ireland

June 9, 2024: India vs Pakistan

June 12, 2024: USA vs India

June 15, 2024: India vs Canada

Meanwhile, Team India reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 but lost to the eventual champions England by 10 wickets.