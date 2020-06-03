Congress leader and former party president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, June 3, once again questioned the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre over the military standoff with China and asked if the Centre could confirm that no Chinese soldiers entered the country.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi asked, "Can Government of India please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?"

The Congress leader has also attached a news report that said that India-China will hold top-level military meeting on June 6 in a bid to resolve the troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh, quoting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, where he also admitted that Chinese soldiers were present in a sizeable number in the high altitude.

Rahul Gandhi slams govt

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Central government on May 29 and also during his press conference in the last week of May. In a tweet on May 29, Rahul Gandhi said, "The government's silence about the border situation with China is fuelling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis. The government of India must come clean and tell India exactly what's happening."

On May 26, during his fourth address to media through video conferencing, the former Congress chief had said, "The details of what happened along the border, the government should share with the people."

He said what happened with Nepal and why, what is happening in Ladakh should be made clear. "I cannot see transparency. The issue of Ladakh and China is a live issue. Transparency is required," he said.

He was responding to a question on the face-off on the LAC that was triggered after the Chinese objected to road construction and development of infrastructure by India within the Indian territory.

India China standoff

Thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have faced each other for weeks at three or four locations in the western Himalayas after Beijing's forces intruded into Indian territory, according to Indian security officials and local media.

China denies it breached the "Line of Actual Control", as the 3,488 km de facto border is known, and says there is stability in the area near the Galwan River and Pangong Tso lake in the remote snow deserts of India's Ladakh region.