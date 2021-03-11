It was during the shooting of Agnisakshi that Manisha Koirala and Nana Patekar came quite close. They reportedly were in a relationship for a long time before an ugly break-up. Nana had separated from his wife and the Nepalese beauty stole his heart away. The news of their relationship became known and the two had no qualms in being spotted together either.

There were rumours that Manisha Koirala had seen Nana Patekar with another leading actress and had lashed out at them. Nana and Manisha broke up but Patekar remained quite fond of her even after separation. In a Filmfare interview in 1997, Patekar spoke about Manisha Koirala's work and how she was a "kasturi hiran". He also spoke about the break-up and missing her.

"I saw Grahan the other day. She is brilliant in the film. Manisha has an inborn talent. She is the most sensitive actress around. She is like a kasturi hiran, she still needs to realise that she doesn't need to keep pace with anyone. She has it all and that's more than enough. I can barely hold back the tears when I see what she's doing to herself. Maybe I don't have the right to say anything about her today! She gets upset very easily. Maybe because of what she has been through in previous relationships."

Talking about their break-up Nana Patekar further said, "A break-up is a very difficult phase. You have to experience it to know the pain. I can't describe the pain I went through. Please, let's not talk about this. I miss Manisha!"

Manisha Koirala and Nana Patekar might have headed in different directions but the films they gave us together will forever remain Bollywood's treasure.