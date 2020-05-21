One of Bollywood's most loved actresses, Manisha Koirala has been at the receiving end of the fury of netizens ever since she has extended her support towards the new map of Nepal showing Indian territories as its own. Manisha extended her support towards the new Nepalese map which portrays Lipulekh and Kalapani under its territory.

Taking to Twitter, Manisha wrote, "Thank you for keeping the dignity of our small nation..we all are looking forward for a peaceful and respectful dialogue between all three great nations now." And soon, Manisha Koirala got severely trolled for her tweet. Manisha, who has given Bollywood several memorable performances and ruled for almost a decade on the big screen, is the daughter of the prominent and royal Koirala family from Nepal.

Twitter goes berserk

'Pls go and earn in nepali film industry', 'ungrateful', 'You are supporting the illegal map of Nepal to support India instead of you on such an issue which makes your identity from India. The Indian film industry gave you a lot of fame and money and that how you repay us', 'selfish', 'Get the fu** out of India now', 'Ungrateful to the nation that gave you everything. Nice' were some of the tweets criticising Manisha's extension of support to the new map.

India's take on Nepal's new map

"This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

"Nepal is well aware of India's consistent position on this matter and we urge the government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he further said.

Manisha Koirala has worked in several Bollywood films and even won several awards for them. Films like Dil Se, Khamoshi, Bombay, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Company have been some of her most remarkable performances which have even won her accolades and applause.