Two men on a bike tried to snatch a bag from a woman in South Delhi's posh GK-1 area. The video of the incident was shared on Twitter on Thursday, July 23.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV.

The video shows the snatchers failed to grab her purse in the first attempt. The woman tried to speed away, to escape the snatchers, when they made another attempt to snatch her bag. However, they failed in their second attempt as a passerby foiled their bid.

No police personnel was seen in the area.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Saurabh Trivedi shared the footage tagging the Delhi Police. "Another day, another shocker from the capital: Video shows how bike-borne snatchers try to snatch away the belongings of a woman before a passer-by makes a valiant attempt at foiling their bid in posh GK-1 area of South Delhi," read his tweet.

The tweet had 1.9k views, 61 retweets and 100 likes at the time this story was published.

In another similar incident that happened yesterday, two bike-borne kidnappers tried to 'kidnap' a 4-year-old little girl in East Delhi's Shakarpur area.

The video that went viral showed the brave mother fighting off armed kidnappers to protect her daughter. She tried to catch the kidnappers, however, they ran away.

Following this, a man placed his scooty to block the escape route of kidnappers. But they managed to escape.

The Delhi Police has managed to crack the case with the help of the bike recovered from the spot.