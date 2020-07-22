It is said that mothers can go any extent to save their offspring from dangers. No matter what, a mother's love and fierce protection for her children cannot be compared to anything in the world.

A shocking video showing two kidnappers trying to 'kidnap' a 4-year-old little girl in East Delhi's Shakarpur area has gone viral on social media on Wednesday, July 22.

The viral video shows the brave mother fighting off armed kidnappers to protect her daughter. She tried to catch the kidnappers, however, they ran away.

In another video, that too went viral, shows a man who placed his scooty to block the escape route of kidnappers. But they managed to escape.

The whole incident was recorded on CCTV.

The video got over 40,000 times in less than an hour. It was received over 4,500 likes and more than 2,300 retweets.

Delhi Police cracks case

.A senior journalist took to Twitter to share the videos of the incident tagging the Delhi Police. He wrote, "A mother was able to save her four-year-old daughter from being kidnapped on Tuesday from the clutches of armed kidnappers in Shakarpur area of East."

The Delhi Police has reportedly cracked the case with the help of the bike recovered from the spot.