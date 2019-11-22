Call of Duty: Mobile instantly rose to fame ever since its debut - the only game that managed to beat PUBG Mobile. CoD Mobile set new record with 148 million downloads in the first month, which is more than what PUBG Mobile and Fortnite raked combined. With an aim to keep its dominance in the battle-royale gaming genre on mobile, Call of Duty is bringing the most exciting mode you have all been waiting for.

Taking a page from PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile is going to unlock Zombie Mode - something players have long watched out for. Ever since the game was released in October, the multiplayer and Battle Royale modes were readily available, but the Zombie mode was locked out. With the new update, players will finally be able to get a taste of the new challenge.

Sadly enough, the patch to unlock Call of Duty: Mobile Zombies mode was expected to be rolled out on Thursday, but that never happened. The official Twitter handle for CoD Mobile simply has a trailer for the zombie mode, showing the world map turning into red post-zombie apocalypse. But it looks like you won't have to wait too long for the update.

Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode

If you've played zombie mode in PUBG Mobile, you'll have an idea of what we're talking about, but CoD players will know exactly what this is. Call of Duty: Mobile Zombie mode will also unlock a new map called "Shi No Numa."

The zombie survival mode starts with players killing zombies with the basic gun and redeem earned points to upgrade weapons. Whereas in raid mode, players get point sources on unlimited zombie waves. Players who complete zombie mode also get a special reward.

The zombie mode could be the main highlight of the new CoD update, but it also includes additional features like a new character, weapons and vehicles. Alex Mason from CoD: Black Ops enters the game and players get new lightweight, compact CQB Modern weapons series.

How to download Call of Duty: Mobile update

If you have automatic updates on your phone, Call of Duty: Mobile update will be installed when your phone connects to Wi-Fi. If the update hasn't happened, head over to your respective app stores and manually update the game. Since the update can be heavy, it is recommended to install it over Wi-Fi and not mobile data.