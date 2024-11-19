A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, stayed the decision of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) at Siliguri in West Bengal's Darjeeling district to suspend seven medical students accused of running "threat culture" within the college campus.

After an investigation into the matter, the NBMCH authorities barred these seven medical students from attending classes or appearing for the examination. The suspended students then approached the Calcutta High Court against the decision of the NBMCH authorities.

On Tuesday, after putting an interim stay on the suspension order, the single judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta permitted the seven students to attend classes from Wednesday onwards and also appear for the forthcoming examination.

However, according to Justice Sengupta, the movement of these seven students within the NBMCH campus will be restricted to attending classes and appearing for examinations. The matter will come up for hearing again after five weeks.

On Tuesday, the counsel for the seven suspended students and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee argued that the NBMCH authorities decided to suspend them without giving them a proper chance to present their argument before the probe committee.

Banerjee also argued that the decision was taken based on certain allegations. He also pointed out that the mandatory anti-ragging committee does not exist at NBMCH.

In October this year, when the entire state was boiling over the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, NBMCH also came into the limelight after 16 departmental heads (HODs) there accused the principal of NBMCH, Indrajit Saha, of corruption.

These 16 HODs then forwarded a letter to the state director of medical education requesting the latter to take immediate action against Saha.

As per the letter, following deputations submitted by the students and junior doctors of NBMCH last month on the irregularities there, an enquiry committee was constituted. Following the unanimous decisions taken by the college council a battery of stern administrative interventions came out in phases, including the suspension of a few students, and junior doctors along with the removal of the dean and assistant dean and lodging of an FIR against the accused.

However, the letter added, that although several allegations were raised against the principal, no action was initiated against him.

