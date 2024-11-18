Rajasthan High Court on Monday stayed the posting of sub-inspectors selected in the SI Recruitment Exam-2021.

The High Court stayed the passing out parade of trainee SIs and ordered to maintain the status quo in the entire matter.

As per the fresh orders, the SI selected in the SI recruitment 2021 will not be given any postings. A single bench of Justice Sameer Jain announced the order to stay the posting.

While giving the verdict on the petition of Kailash Chand Sharma and others, the High Court observed, "There will be no passing out parade of the selected trainee SI of 2021 while the petition is pending."

Advocate Harendra Neel pleaded on behalf of the petitioner.

The petitioners' lawyer Harendra Neel argued in the court that an FIR was registered in Pali regarding the paper leak in the SI Recruitment Exam-2021 on the very first day.

"Soon after, cases were filed on paper leaks in different districts. However, the then state government started SI training, giving appointments in 2023," they added.

The paper leak in the SI recruitment exam was shared in detail in the court. It was argued on behalf of the petitioners that in 2024, SOG registered a case against it while two RPSC members were involved in it. More than 50 trainee SIs have been arrested.

The lawyer of the petitioners argued that after the massive fraud in the SI recruitment, SOG and Police Headquarters recommended its cancellation, but the government formed a committee which failed in deliverance.

It was also mentioned that the paper went to around 150 candidates 30 days before the SI Recruitment Examination-2021 exam. From the Additional Advocate General to different experts, everyone had recommended the cancellation of this recruitment.

