The fact that Aamir Khan and brother Faisal Khan don't see eye-to-eye is not lost on many. Despite working together in Mela and being a part of the same industry, the two brothers have quite distinctive journeys. In the last few years, Aamir's brother, Faisal has often spoken up about not being in great terms with the actor.

Faisal says NO to Bigg Boss

In his latest social media post, Faisal revealed that he was approached to be a part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. He added that he denied the offer as he doesn't want to be caged again. "Today is a happy day for me because I got two offers today. One was for Bigg Boss but I declined it. There was another offer for a TV serial. I am quite excited that people are thinking about me and considering me," he wrote on Instagram.

In another interview with TOI, the actor claimed that he refused BB because he didn't want to be caged like he was at Aamir Khan's house. He added that he wants a free life and flow like water.

Aamir Khan caged the actor?

"They give you some money but by Allah's grace I don't need much money. So, I thought why should I get caged? Who likes being caged? Everyone likes a free life. That's fun, you know. Qaid hone mein mazaa nahin hai (there's no fun in being caged). I have been caged once in Aamir's house. I don't intend to get caged again. I want to live free and flow like water," he said.

Faisal has revealed that he has been approached with some OTT scripts and the audience might get to see him soon.